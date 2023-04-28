Pittsfield Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing man

Police are searching for a missing Pittsfield man.
Police are searching for a missing Pittsfield man.(Pittsfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are searching for a missing Pittsfield man.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 39-year-old Andrew Zisiades was reported missing on April 24, 2023 when he started traveling from Georgia to Massachusetts in a Greyhound bus.

Investigators said Zisiades is believed to have left the bus in New York City, but has not been heard from since.

Officials described him as an autistic white male with brown and gray hair, a long beard, and green eyes

Zisiades was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, along with black sneakers.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior at Hampden Charter School of Science East in Chicopee has had an academic run like no...
Chicopee student accepted into 7 colleges, receives $500,000 in scholarships
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Police investigating deadly crash on River Lodge Road in South Hadley
Police investigating deadly crash on River Lodge Road in South Hadley
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Easthampton crews respond to a car crashing into pole on Main Street

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road
A quarter of the design phase of a $19.2 million overhaul to the Main Street and downtown area...
Getting Answers: plans underway to renovate downtown Northampton
Saga Nightclub (File)
Getting Answers: plans for former Saga nightclub in Springfield
One adult is dead and another adult is injured following a fire Friday morning in Cummington.
Officials investigating deadly Cummington house fire