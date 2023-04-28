Pittsfield Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing man

PITTSFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are searching for a missing Pittsfield man.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 39-year-old Andrew Zisiades was reported missing on April 24, 2023 when he started traveling from Georgia to Massachusetts in a Greyhound bus.

Investigators said Zisiades is believed to have left the bus in New York City, but has not been heard from since.

Officials described him as an autistic white male with brown and gray hair, a long beard, and green eyes

Zisiades was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, along with black sneakers.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.