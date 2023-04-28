Rainy days, cold nights posing challenges for eager gardeners

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Between the cold nights and the rainy days, spring gardening has been put on hold for some weekend planners.

“I’m trying to get the bed to plant some flowers outside, unforeseen with the weather of late, but waiting for the typically in New England or sensible waiting to the last full moon before we plant the flowers that are fragile,” said Barbara and Gary Leblanc from Ludlow.

The past couple of weekends have been living up to the phrase ‘April showers.’ Now, while we wait for ‘May flowers,’ Western Mass News is getting answers from Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow on what plants have the best chance of survival during the rainy weather

“Every spring’s different, but this spring, we had a little tease and we had some really hot weather and everybody wanted to plant everything and then shut that off, so we are selling a lot of it...This is the time now for outdoor plants like every year trees and shrubs and perennials, those kind of things, and we’re still selling those because people want to plant. It’s the time of year to plant,” said Karen Randall, owner of Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse.

Randall told us their strategy to keep sales steady while dealing with the weather.

“We do a lot of shifting around of product depending on what the weather is going to be…If they tell us we’re going to get an inch or more heavy rain, we kind of tuck those away so that they don’t lose the blossoms. They’re not gonna die, but they’re just not going to look as pretty,” Randall explained.

The best plants to get right now are spring blooming plants, shrubs, and cool weather vegetation.

“The vegetables like lettuce and cabbage and onions, things that will take these nighttime temperatures that are in the 30s, we’re selling now,” Randall added.

Randall said they hope by mid-May, the weather will change to moderate nighttime and daytime temperatures just in time for Mother’s Day.

