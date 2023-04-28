South Deerfield crews respond to a 2 vehicle crash in front of Atlas Farm

Fire crews respond to a 2 car crash in front of Atlas Farm in South Deerfield.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews respond to a 2 car crash in front of Atlas Farm in South Deerfield.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, South County EMS and the Deerfield Police Department also responded to reports of a crash on Greenfield Road by the Atlas Farm.

Officials confirmed both drivers were not injured in the crash.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’
One person is dead following a crash in South Hadley.
Police investigating deadly crash on River Lodge Road in South Hadley
Homebuyers with good credit will soon start paying higher mortgage rates when a federal change...
Getting Answers: new federal rule could lead to higher mortgage rates
Police departments in Hampden and Berkshire County have sent out warnings to residents after...
Area police departments warning residents after several house break-ins

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Chicopee banner unveiling, retired Deputy Police Chief honored, Holyoke community mural
A Connecticut man accused of murdering a Chicopee man the day after Christmas a few years ago,...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out after suspect pleads guilty
As a proud parent, you want everyone to see your child’s accomplishments and share in the...
Getting Answers: experts warn parents of oversharing on social media
Some sunshine, but also building high clouds Friday. Rain returns this weekend.
Janna's Friday Forecast