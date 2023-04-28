South Deerfield crews respond to a 2 vehicle crash in front of Atlas Farm

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews respond to a 2 car crash in front of Atlas Farm in South Deerfield.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, South County EMS and the Deerfield Police Department also responded to reports of a crash on Greenfield Road by the Atlas Farm.

Officials confirmed both drivers were not injured in the crash.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

