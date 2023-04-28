Lost 11-year-old Westhampton girls have been found

WESTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials searched for two missing for girls in the area of Perry Hill Road in Westhampton and they have now been found.

According to the Massachusetts Police Department, around 3 p.m. both girls were last seen walking towards a gravel pit area by Perry Hill Road but they are now reunited with their families.

Massachusetts State Police patrols, K9 teams, detectives and the State Police Air Wing were on scene and deployed a search operation.

Officials confirmed the girls did not suffer any injuries and were located by a Westhampton town employee.

