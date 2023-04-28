Suspect arrested, gun seized on Wareham Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded gun and arrested a suspect on Wareham Street this week.

On Tuesday, a victim had reported that their car was allegedly taken by Dyer and that he was alleged to have an illegal gun in his possession.

Officers reportedly found Dyer in the car on the 0-100 block of Wareham Street on Wednesday and also discovered a gun inside the vehicle.

Dyer has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and other gun-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.