Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’
One person is dead following a crash in South Hadley.
Police investigating deadly crash on River Lodge Road in South Hadley
Homebuyers with good credit will soon start paying higher mortgage rates when a federal change...
Getting Answers: new federal rule could lead to higher mortgage rates
Police departments in Hampden and Berkshire County have sent out warnings to residents after...
Area police departments warning residents after several house break-ins

Latest News

Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York...
Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury
Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Chicopee banner unveiling, retired Deputy Police Chief honored, Holyoke community mural
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Mississippi River floodwaters cover Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque, Iowa, on Tuesday, April...
Despite flooding on Mississippi River, Midwest mayors upbeat