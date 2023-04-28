Town by Town: Chicopee banner unveiling, retired Deputy Police Chief honored, Holyoke community mural

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.

The city of Chicopee unveiled a new banner and ad campaign, the goal of the initiative is to make Chicopee the cleanest city in western Massachusetts.

The campaign highlights the importance of community involvement and environmental stewardship.

The banner was unveiled in front of city hall on Springfield Street.

It’s meant to serve as a visual reminder to keep the city clean and to inspire residents to do their part.

The Springfield Police Department honored Deputy Chief William Cochrane, who retired after serving the city for more than 40 years.

Police superintendent Cheryl Clapprood held a small reception for Cochrane at the station on Pearl Street to honor his service to the city.

In Holyoke, a community mural painting took place on Main Street.

The event was hosted by “Nuevo Camino” in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

The program focuses on ensuring that victims’ voices are heard and validated in their search for a new path.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.