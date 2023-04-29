Getting Answers: Weather conditions impact upcoming road projects in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many public works crews around the state are moving around their spring road work projects due to more rain in the forecast.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told us rain in the forecast could hold up road paving projects over the next week.

In the meantime, while they’re still finishing up road projects from last fiscal year many newer projects are currently up for bid or will start in July.

Road work season is under way across the bay state.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News, some of the major projects they hope to get done over the summer.

“We have sidewalk contracts out where we’re doing 300 to 400 locations around the city,” said Cignoli. “At the same time, we’re also doing a lot of ARPA work in the North End, South End, and Indian Orchard where we’re doing a lot of sidewalks, traffic calming, some crosswalks, beacons for crosswalks.”

Cignoli added they’re still finishing up work from the previous fiscal year.

New projects in the city can’t start until the 2023 fiscal year starts on July 1st.

He also said those projects look to be finished up in the coming months.

“We have projects like Liberty Street and others that are major projects that we’re working on right now,” said Cignoli. “Our annual paving contract is out to bid right now and opening next week. So, more major work is going to be starting in the next 2,3,4 weeks.”

Cignoli told us those projects will be scheduled out in the coming weeks and posted to their website.

However, work may not start on some of them until the spring of 2024.

“Island Pond Road which I’m going to say is in this year’s project,” said Cignoli. “I know for a fact we’re not going to be paving that until next year. Springfield water and sewer has to do a water line repair, and the gas company is doing a major gas main. So, what they’re going to be doing this summer is doing all that work. When they’re done, we go in. Maybe we get in there this fall depending on how quickly they get done.”

But rainy days will impact their work schedule. Cignoli also said instead of paving, crews will focus on sidewalk projects instead based on the weather.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.