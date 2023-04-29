Great Barrington man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Great Barrington man was arrested earlier this week after a search of his residence resulted in child pornography charges.

According to Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, a search warrant was executed around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26th, at a residence belonging to Andrew J. Naventi on Oak Street in the Housatonic part of town.

Police added that the search lead to Naventi’s arrest at a Lee residence two days later on April 28th. That arrest was made by Great Barrington Police, as well as members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Berkshire Detective Unit, and Lee Police.

Naventi has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $5,000 by the Southern Berkshire District Court Clerk and was posted later in the day. He will be arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court on Monday, May 1st.

The investigation is ongoing and continues to be conducted by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force, task force members of Great Barrington Police, Pittsfield Police, Hinsdale Police, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the State Police Digital Forensics Unit assigned to the Berkshire DA’s Office.

