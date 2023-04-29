Hundreds of educators marched to reverse MCAS testing requirement at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Educators from around the state gathered for a Massachusetts Teachers Association meeting and rallied on the steps of Springfield City Hall.

There was a lively crowd at city hall where hundreds of teachers came out to show their support for legislation, they said it would benefit both students and teachers.

Following the annual Massachusetts Teachers Association delegate meeting on Friday, educators from around the bay state marched from the MassMutual Center to the steps of city hall to speak out on several issues.

Lauren Smith has been a teacher for more than a decade. She and others went to Friday’s rally because they want a change in their classrooms, especially when it comes to standardized testing requirements.

“MCAS testing is so detrimental to our students, especially our students in urban cities where they already come in with so much less than others,” said Smith. “We should be doing student-based assessments, things that really tests where students are themselves and test them year to year.”

Students in the bay state must pass the MCAS to earn a high school diploma, something teachers at Friday’s rally are trying to reverse through the THRIVE act.

Western Mass News spoke with Max Page who’s the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. He told us why he feels this reversal is crucial.

“It has been a failed system that has not worked at all,” said Page. “The high stakes testing system reflects the incomes demographics of the students and families that take it and it narrows the curriculum it forces thousands to not graduate even though they’ve fulfilled. It’s been hurting students in the state for far too long.”

On the other side of the issue is Mary Tamer, the Executive Director of the Democrats for Education Reform.

She said the MCAS was designed to check in on individual students’ performance and is an important tool to promote academic success.

“We are not in favor of the THRIVE Act,” said Tamer. “We should be putting our time and energy on doing everything we can to make sure every child is successful in the state of Massachusetts. We have had a strong system of education and it’s because we maintain high standards, including having MCAS as a graduation requirement.”

Tamer said the only one percent of high school students are unable to graduate high school simply because they didn’t score high enough on the MCAS and she pointed out that students have multiple opportunities to pass.

“It’s the tenth grade MCAS test that students need to pass in order to graduate by their 12th grade year,” said Tamer. “Students who for some reason do not pass that 10th grade test, have multiple opportunities to take it again.”

Educators also rallied for other issues on Friday, including ensuring debt-free public higher education and protecting the union’s right to strike.

