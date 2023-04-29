Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.

According to the Police Chief Daniel Valadas, at 9: 38 p.m. crews received the call for reports of an argument with a man who punched their car’s driver’s side window in the area of Center Street and Harding Avenue intersection.

Investigators said the man they located in the parking lot of a local eatery was identified as 58-year-old Randall J. Lepore who is known to the Ludlow Police Department.

Officials confirmed that when officers exited their cruisers, Lepore aggressively approached them and balled up his fists. After resisting arrest, police used a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

During the incident a Ludlow officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.

Lepore was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Thursday and is facing the following charges:

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injuries

Lepore is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

