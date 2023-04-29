Police looking to identify remains of newborn found at Rochester trash facility

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a newborn infant found at a Rochester recycling facility on Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, they believe the female infant’s mother may live on, have ties to, or has recently traveled to Martha Vineyard. The baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated from Martha’s Vineyard and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.

Police said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun it post-mortem examination of the infant. The results of the ongoing examination are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of this child or her parents are urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at at 508-790-5799.

