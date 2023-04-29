Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.(General Mills)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Mills is recalling four varieties of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national voluntary recall is for 2 and 5-pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour, as well as 5 and 10-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The products have better if used by dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella infantis.”

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration say consumers should not eat foods with raw flour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior at Hampden Charter School of Science East in Chicopee has had an academic run like no...
Chicopee student accepted into 7 colleges, receives $500,000 in scholarships
State officials searched for two missing for girls in the area of Perry Hill Road in...
Lost 11-year-old Westhampton girls have been found
A Connecticut man accused of murdering a Chicopee man the day after Christmas a few years ago,...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out after suspect pleads guilty
One adult is dead and another adult is injured following a fire Friday morning in Cummington.
Officials investigating deadly Cummington house fire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road

Latest News

Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings
Newly-released images shine a new light on what was happening in the situation room during the...
Never-before-seen photos show White House during Bin Laden raid
A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow