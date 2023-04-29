St. Mark’s Armenian Church showcases a female vocal ensemble in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - St. Mark’s Armenian Church held a concert on Friday evening in Springfield.

The event started at 7 p.m. and featured a female vocal ensemble from Armenia.

The church ensemble performed classical spiritual music.

Karen Belezarian’Tesini, the event’s organizer said more events like this are in the works.

“We are the first community in the United States to be able host this wonderful ensemble so we’re very privileged,” said Belezarian’Tesini.

The performance was open to the public for all to enjoy.

