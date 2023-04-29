Town by Town: School-to-Career event, National Crime Victims’ Rights week, ‘Women in Business Summit’

Town by town is taking you to Wilbraham, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by town is taking you to Wilbraham, Holyoke, and Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Wilbraham, Holyoke, and Springfield.

Local high school students were recognized today for getting a head start in pursuing their future careers

The “River East School-to-Career Business and Education Recognition” event provides a venue for students and educators to share their stories about the impact of work-based learning.

Students from Belchertown, Minnechaug, Longmeadow, Monson, Palmer, all received awards.

The ceremony took place at the Wilbraham Country Club on Stony Hill Road.

Mayor Joshua Garcia gave a proclamation this afternoon, in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights week in Holyoke.

The presentation began at 1:15 p.m. and kicked off a resource fair, aimed at highlighting the assistance offered by various non-profits across Holyoke.

Over in Springfield where Carla Cosenzi, owner of TommyCar Auto was a guest speaker at the annual “Women in Business Summit” on Friday.

As a successful businesswoman, Consenzi shared her experiences and insights on how to start and grow a business.

She also discussed the challenges and opportunities for women as business owners.

“I’m honored to be here,” said Cosenzi. “I’m honored to be a panelist but I’m inspired by all of the women here and I think it’s really important to know that these are the women who are paving the path for the next generation coming up. These are the women who are inspiring our community who maybe want to start their own business or make a career change or need a support system or need a mentor.”

Friday’s summit attracted hundreds of women from various industries.

