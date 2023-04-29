Volunteers brave the rain to revamp Springfield’s Calhoun Park neighborhood

(MGN)
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield community came together on Saturday morning to help revamp houses in one local neighborhood.

The Revitalize Community Development Corporation and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets to revitalize 12 homes in Calhoun Park in Springfield. President and CEO Colleen Loveless told Western Mass News that they have renovated over 1,500 homes that belong to low- or fixed-income families in western Mass.

“Many have young children, and they need some help,” said Loveless. “Some of the families have some children with developmental needs. We’re happy to help them. We also have two homes that are owned by military veterans, the Air Force and the Army, and so, we’re happy to serve and give back to them.”

Despite the rainy weather, Loveless said that more volunteers than expected joined in the revitalization effort.

“It’s a tremendous turnout considering the conditions that we’re in, and also considering that some of the work couldn’t be done, like the painting,” she said.

One volunteer told Western Mass News that he and his friends were more than happy to get their hands dirty for a good cause on their weekend.

“It means a lot to be out here, to help give back to the community. I feel like it shows character,” volunteer Joe McNamara said. “We’ve been lifting bricks, putting all the trash away from the house and everything, nothing too hard.”

Loveless told us that the volunteers brought out their best effort and shining smiles on a cloudy New England Saturday., adding that the upbeat energy makes helping those in need worthwhile.

“The energy level, there’s nothing else like it,” Loveless said. “People doing good things in the community and giving back, it’s just very contagious in a positive way.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior at Hampden Charter School of Science East in Chicopee has had an academic run like no...
Chicopee student accepted into 7 colleges, receives $500,000 in scholarships
State officials searched for two missing for girls in the area of Perry Hill Road in...
Lost 11-year-old Westhampton girls have been found
A Connecticut man accused of murdering a Chicopee man the day after Christmas a few years ago,...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out after suspect pleads guilty
One adult is dead and another adult is injured following a fire Friday morning in Cummington.
Officials investigating deadly Cummington house fire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road

Latest News

Massachusetts State Police
Police looking to identify remains of newborn found at Rochester trash facility
Police lights generic.
Great Barrington man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography
Educators from around the state gathered for a Massachusetts Teachers Association meeting and...
Hundreds of educators marched to reverse MCAS testing requirement at Springfield City Hall
St. Mark’s Armenian Church held a concert on Friday evening in Springfield.
St. Mark’s Armenian Church showcases a female vocal ensemble in Springfield