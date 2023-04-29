Volunteers brave the rain to revamp Springfield’s Calhoun Park neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield community came together on Saturday morning to help revamp houses in one local neighborhood.

The Revitalize Community Development Corporation and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets to revitalize 12 homes in Calhoun Park in Springfield. President and CEO Colleen Loveless told Western Mass News that they have renovated over 1,500 homes that belong to low- or fixed-income families in western Mass.

“Many have young children, and they need some help,” said Loveless. “Some of the families have some children with developmental needs. We’re happy to help them. We also have two homes that are owned by military veterans, the Air Force and the Army, and so, we’re happy to serve and give back to them.”

Despite the rainy weather, Loveless said that more volunteers than expected joined in the revitalization effort.

“It’s a tremendous turnout considering the conditions that we’re in, and also considering that some of the work couldn’t be done, like the painting,” she said.

One volunteer told Western Mass News that he and his friends were more than happy to get their hands dirty for a good cause on their weekend.

“It means a lot to be out here, to help give back to the community. I feel like it shows character,” volunteer Joe McNamara said. “We’ve been lifting bricks, putting all the trash away from the house and everything, nothing too hard.”

Loveless told us that the volunteers brought out their best effort and shining smiles on a cloudy New England Saturday., adding that the upbeat energy makes helping those in need worthwhile.

“The energy level, there’s nothing else like it,” Loveless said. “People doing good things in the community and giving back, it’s just very contagious in a positive way.”

