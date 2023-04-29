Westfield Police respond to shots fired on Orange Street and Sackett Street

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police were on scene due shots fired in the area of Orange Street and Sackett Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Westfield Police Department, crews received the call at 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found a bullet striked a house.

No reported injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you or anyone has any information contact Lt. Phelon at 413-572-6300 or s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior at Hampden Charter School of Science East in Chicopee has had an academic run like no...
Chicopee student accepted into 7 colleges, receives $500,000 in scholarships
State officials searched for two missing for girls in the area of Perry Hill Road in...
Lost 11-year-old Westhampton girls have been found
A Connecticut man accused of murdering a Chicopee man the day after Christmas a few years ago,...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out after suspect pleads guilty
One adult is dead and another adult is injured following a fire Friday morning in Cummington.
Officials investigating deadly Cummington house fire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road

Latest News

3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer
Volunteers brave the rain to revamp Springfield’s Calhoun Park neighborhood
Massachusetts State Police
Police looking to identify remains of newborn found at Rochester trash facility