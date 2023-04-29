Westfield Police respond to shots fired on Orange Street and Sackett Street
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police were on scene due shots fired in the area of Orange Street and Sackett Street on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Westfield Police Department, crews received the call at 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found a bullet striked a house.
No reported injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation.
If you or anyone has any information contact Lt. Phelon at 413-572-6300 or s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.
