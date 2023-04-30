1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning for a 3-vehicle car accident.
According to officials, that accident took place around 1:30 a.m.
One driver was extracted and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
No further information about this crash is available at this time.
