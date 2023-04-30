1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning for a 3-vehicle car accident.

According to officials, that accident took place around 1:30 a.m.

One driver was extracted and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No further information about this crash is available at this time.

