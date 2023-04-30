Drying Out Monday, but a Dreary Week Will Follow

By Janna Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Periods of rain on tap tonight as low pressure moves up from the South. Rain may fall heavy at times, leading to low visibility and ponding on roads to minor street flooding. Widespread flooding is not expected in our area. Most will pick up around an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts possible in the Berkshires . A few thunderstorms may occur, but nothing severe is expected.

Staying breezy overnight with an easterly wind gusting to 20-25mph at times, shifting to the southwest by Monday morning. Most of our rain will fall before 2am, then a dry slot pushes in and only a few showers linger through sunrise with temperatures hovering around 50.

We should get some clearing Monday morning with skies turning sunny for a while. Breezy and seasonable with a southwesterly wind gusting to 20mph and highs reaching the lower 60s. More clouds develop for the afternoon as cold air builds in aloft with an upper level low. A few showers or sprinkles are possible, but very hit or miss.

Our weather from Tuesday through Friday will be driven by an upper level low. This will keep our weather unsettled and cool for the first week of May. Occasional showers are likely Tuesday as upper level energy pinwheels around the low to our northwest. A few downpours are possible along with some small hail or graupel-similar to last week. Highs stay stuck in the 50s with a southerly breeze. We may see a similar weather day on Wednesday.

The upper level low will still be influencing our weather Thursday and Friday, but it moves to our east, which will keep our air cool as a northeasterly wind flow develops – especially Thursday. Occasional shower chances continue, especially each afternoon. Friday looks a bit better with some brightening possible and lower shower chances.

Ready for a break? Well, it looks like this cool, cloudy, unsettled weather patten will finally break this weekend. A ridge builds back into the East, allowing for seasonable temperatures Saturday followed by some 70s Sunday into next week. Some dry weather looks to accompany these nice temps too!

