Longmeadow Chapter of UNICO hosts fundraiser for local restaurants

By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the Longmeadow Chapter of UNICO National assembled a collection of Greater Springfield restaurants and New England brewers and distillers.

The annual fundraiser showcased many products at the Service Club’s 21st Wine, Beer and Food Tasting on Saturday night.

It featured dozens of varieties of wine provided by MS Walker Distributors, a lineup of samples from about 20 local restaurants and bakeries, beer from Massachusetts microbreweries and spirits from regional distilleries.

Kimberly Roche, President of the Longmeadow UNICO said the event was well attended and it appeared that everyone had a great time.

“This is one of my favorite events that we do because it’s such a fun night,” said Roche. “Not only do we raise money for great purposes but it also allows the community to gather and have fun, eat some food, drink, and listen to some music. What better way to represent Italy than having some good food and wine?”

The event ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Center Court at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

