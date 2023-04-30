Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, crews received the call around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a bear downtown on Gothic Street and near Main Street.

Officials said the bear climbed up a tree and stayed there while people gathered in the area.

Massachusetts Environment Police was called to the scene and used a tranquilizer dart to removed the bear from the tree.

The bear was then moved to an undisclosed location.

