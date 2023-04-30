Police searching for dirt bike stolen from Wilbraham Rd in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Yamaha dirt bike stolen from a residence on Wilbraham Road in Monson.

According to Monson Police, the theft occurred sometime since 10 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said that the dirt bike was posted on Facebook Marketplace at the time of the theft, so it may possibly no longer be in the Monson area.

If you have noticed any suspicious activity on or near Wilbraham Road or have seen this dirt bike, you are asked to contact Sergeant Jane Bailey at (413) 893-9500.

Monson dirt bike theft 043023 (Monson Police Department)

