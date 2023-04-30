Veteran Services Department unveils new center in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Veterans Services Department commemorated its new Veterans Center on Saturday afternoon.

The event began around 1 p.m. at 487 Holyoke Street with a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house.

Veterans, their families, and the public were all welcome to come take a look at the new space and enjoy some light refreshments.

Part of the new center’s dedication also included the official naming of the center’s conference room in memory of Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges, a United States Marine who was killed in 2010, while serving in Afghanistan.

Veterans will also be able to use a private office with access to computers for telehealth and employment assistance, as well as have access a permanent food pantry with refrigeration to assist those facing food insecurities.

