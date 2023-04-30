Volunteers keeping Easthampton clean with 4th annual beautification project

Easthampton citywide clean-up 043023
Easthampton citywide clean-up 043023(Western Mass News photo)
By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Volunteers in Easthampton took to the streets on Sunday morning to pick up trash and spruce up the town in a city-wide spring cleaning effort.

“We are living in an era of global warming and a climate crisis and people throw their trash everywhere,” said clean-up organizer and Easthampton City Councilor Owen Zaret.

Volunteers in Easthampton were out cleaning city streets for the 4th year in a row. Councilor Zaret told Western Mass News that they have over 50 locations in Easthampton for volunteers to sign up and help with the clean-up efforts.

“This year, we have some additional environmental sign-ups,” he said. “There’s a group of people cleaning invasive plants from the Manhan Rail Trail, and we have weeding in our various garden beds.”

For some, the clean-up is a family affair. Justin and Andrew Stevens helped their grandpa Maurice Champagne clean up Pleasant Street.

“These boys are doing a great job. I appreciate them volunteering with their grandpa today,” Champagne said. “Lots of trash. Justin has his bags, Andrew has his tools, and we’re about to head down to the other street.”

Councilor Zaret added that the volunteers taking part in this town’s beautification project are doing their part in helping their local environment while showing off their city pride.

“Many materials are not reusable, and just throwing them by the roadside is bad for our waterways,” he said. “We’re very proud of our waterways in Easthampton, as well as polluting our soil. Cleaning up is taking both pride in your city and pride in your environment.”

