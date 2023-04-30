Westover Air Reserve Base commemorates new watch command in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special military ceremony was held at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee on Saturday morning.

Military members and officials gathered to watch as the command of the 439th airlift wing was transferred to Colonel Gregory D. Buchanan.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling as Brigidere General D. Scott Durham, the fourth air force commander, transferred command authority to Colonel Gregory D. Buchanan.

Buchanan joined the Air Force Reserve in 2000 and has held multiple leadership and staff positions. He holds more than 4,600 flying hours, including over 600 combat hours.

“To the men and women of the 439-airlift wing, I am proud to serve alongside you, this base is steeped in history since it was first created in 1939.”

Buchanan, spoke to comrades after the transfer and reminded them of the importance of their service.

“We live in perilous times, and the department of defense is pivoting towards these new threats. These threats are real and significant, they are testing our armed services in ways we’d never imagine.”

And shared some goals.

“My intent now that the pandemic is wading is to start exploring opinions to bring back the airshow, so we’re going to have some discussions here.”

While Durham notes the role can be a challenge, he said Buchanan’s family shares in his success.

“Being a wing commander is difficult, it’s difficult on ourselves and difficult on our families, and it’s our families that enable the life of service and without their support, we would be less than.

Buchanan’s wife, children and parents were also in attendance at Saturday’s event to share in his success. The event wrapped up before noon.

