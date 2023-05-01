2 suspects arrested, gun seized during Springfield traffic stop

Two people were taken into custody following a weekend traffic stop in Springfield.
Two people were taken into custody following a weekend traffic stop in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken into custody following a weekend traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 6 p.m. Saturday, officers saw a vehicle that didn’t have a front license plate and a valid inspection sticker turn from Main Street onto Gardner Street.  They tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, identified as 34-year-old Willie Bridges of Springfield, didn’t stop.

Approximately two blocks later, Bridges stopped the vehicle and it was found that he reportedly did not have a license. He was placed under arrest after police reportedly found crack-cocaine on him.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Digregorio of Springfield, allegedly had several bags of heroin on her and she was also arrested.

Walsh added that investigators found a loaded gun during a search of the vehicle.

Both Bridges and Digregorio are facing gun and drug-related charges, while Bridges also has been with charged with four motor vehicle offenses.

