Community comes together for ‘Motor Vehicle Awareness Walk-a-Thon’ in Springfield

Community members gathered for a “Motor Vehicle Awareness Walk-a-Thon” at Forest Park in Springfield on Sunday.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered for a “Motor Vehicle Awareness Walk-a-Thon” at Forest Park in Springfield on Sunday.

The foundation for the walk was founded by local resident Veronica Shippy, after she lost her only son, Kevin Shippy, in a tragic car accident back in 2021.

She started the foundation to educate teens and young adults about staying safe while driving.

“Youth need to be educated on the safety of motor vehicles the awareness of how dangerous a vehicle can be,” said Veronica Shippy.

Western Mass News also spoke with Kevin’s grandfather at the event.

He said he hopes more people come out and support those who have lost loved ones in tragic vehicle accidents.

“We’ve had too many tragic accidents and too many people killed in the city of Springfield,” said Glenn Shippy. “We know losing someone is very deep to you, and you never get over it.”

Due to the recent number of car accidents around Hampden County and local areas, the foundation has many events coming up about safety and awareness on the roads.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

