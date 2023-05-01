Cool, Dreary Week Ahead, but Big Changes Start This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are coming off a soggy Sunday as many picked up 1-2.5″ of rain through Monday morning. Highs today managed to get into the upper 50s and low 60s with gusty breezes out of the southwest. Any lingering showers around the area diminish this evening but will return Tuesday.

Some partial clearing is possible this evening, but clouds return overnight along with an increasing risk for showers. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 40s.

An unsettled, unseasonably cool start to May thanks to another upper level low. This low dominates our weather through Friday with daily shower chances and chilly temps. Tuesday will feature a rainy start with scattered showers becoming less numerous late in the afternoon and tapering off in the evening. A rumble of thunder or some small hail is possible. Skies stay cloudy and temperatures max out in the 50s with a southerly breeze.

The upper low over the Great Lakes will drift over New England through Wednesday. Wednesday looks like it starts dry, then showers return mid to late morning and will last through early Thursday morning. The low drifts to our southeast Thursday and Friday, which will bring only chances for showers. Temperatures remain quite cool though with highs in the 50s.

A pattern change is on the way! After a few weeks of a solid blocking pattern, cool and unsettled weather, we are getting more May-like temperatures with some drier air. This shift begins this weekend with a dry day Saturday and seasonable high temperatures. An upper level ridge builds Sunday through next week, bringing daily highs in the 70s with good sunshine.

