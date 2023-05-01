Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers, 1 car closes part of I-84 in Sturbridge

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in...
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in Sturbridge.(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in Sturbridge.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a preliminary investigation indicates that one tractor-trailer hit the other tractor-trailer from behind around 8:15 a.m. Monday and the trailer from at least one of those trucks split open and left debris in the road.

In addition, firefighters and environmental crews are working to clean-up a fuel spill.

Procopio added that some non-life threatening injuries have been reported, though it is not immediately known how many people were hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 are currently closed and traffic is being detoured through the nearby weigh station.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

