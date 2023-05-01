Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers, 1 car closes part of I-84 in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in Sturbridge.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a preliminary investigation indicates that one tractor-trailer hit the other tractor-trailer from behind around 8:15 a.m. Monday and the trailer from at least one of those trucks split open and left debris in the road.

In addition, firefighters and environmental crews are working to clean-up a fuel spill.

Procopio added that some non-life threatening injuries have been reported, though it is not immediately known how many people were hurt.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in Sturbridge. (Mass. State Police)

The eastbound lanes of I-84 are currently closed and traffic is being detoured through the nearby weigh station.

