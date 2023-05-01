Debris, fuel spills on Route 84 after 2 tractor trailers crash in Sturbridge

Tractor trailers crash on Route 84 in Sturbridge 050123
Tractor trailers crash on Route 84 in Sturbridge 050123(Massachusetts State Police)
By Robin Stockler and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Route 84 was closed for most of Monday morning and afternoon following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

Massachusetts State Police troopers said that It all began after one of the trucks hit the other in the eastbound lanes in Sturbridge.

State Police added that one of the trailers split open, causing debris and fuel to spill onto the roadway.

Caption

One of the drivers, a 37-year old man from Stamford, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was rerouted into a nearby weigh station while clean-up and guardrail repairs were made.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.
Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning...
1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer

Latest News

Massachusetts State Police
Police looking to identify remains of newborn found at Rochester trash facility
Western Mass News is getting answers after motorists in West Springfield have been complaining...
Getting Answers: road conditions on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
The city of Easthampton has introduced a novel tool to stop students from vaping in the...
Vape detectors installed at two Easthampton schools
Tractor trailers crash on Route 84 in Sturbridge 050123
Tractor trailers crash on Route 84 in Sturbridge 050123