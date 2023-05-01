Debris, fuel spills on Route 84 after 2 tractor trailers crash in Sturbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Route 84 was closed for most of Monday morning and afternoon following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

Massachusetts State Police troopers said that It all began after one of the trucks hit the other in the eastbound lanes in Sturbridge.

State Police added that one of the trailers split open, causing debris and fuel to spill onto the roadway.

One of the drivers, a 37-year old man from Stamford, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was rerouted into a nearby weigh station while clean-up and guardrail repairs were made.

