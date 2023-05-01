‘Dream Destinations Travel Show’ hosts sold-out exhibit at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents from across the bay state gathered at MGM Springfield for the “Dream Destinations Travel Show” on Sunday.

The sold-out event had nearly 60 exhibitors on everything from exotic cruises and European vacations to affordable, close-to-home getaways.

Steve Fox, Director of Tourism for the Republican Number told Western Mass News, it’s the place to be if you’re looking to plan your next vacation!

“They can either do a weekend get away, a day trip, a stay-cation kind of within the state or they can look to book an island vacation so its many great opportunities and it’s a great gathering process of information,” said Fox.

