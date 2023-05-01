‘Dream Destinations Travel Show’ hosts sold-out exhibit at MGM Springfield

Residents from across the bay state gathered at MGM Springfield for the “Dream Destinations Travel Show” on Sunday.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents from across the bay state gathered at MGM Springfield for the “Dream Destinations Travel Show” on Sunday.

The sold-out event had nearly 60 exhibitors on everything from exotic cruises and European vacations to affordable, close-to-home getaways.

Steve Fox, Director of Tourism for the Republican Number told Western Mass News, it’s the place to be if you’re looking to plan your next vacation!

“They can either do a weekend get away, a day trip, a stay-cation kind of within the state or they can look to book an island vacation so its many great opportunities and it’s a great gathering process of information,” said Fox.

For more information on the “Dream Destinations Travel Show,” CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer
State officials searched for two missing for girls in the area of Perry Hill Road in...
Lost 11-year-old Westhampton girls have been found
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Westfield Police respond to shots fired on Orange and Sackett Street
Plans to do a full transformation on a Springfield nightclub are in full swing after a deadly...
Getting Answers: plans for former Saga nightclub in Springfield

Latest News

Community members gathered for a “Motor Vehicle Awareness Walk-a-Thon” at Forest Park in...
Community comes together for ‘Motor Vehicle Awareness Walk-a-Thon’ in Springfield
Monday will be the mildest and nicest day of the week...
Janna's Monday Forecast
Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.
Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street
Volunteers in Easthampton took to the streets on Sunday morning to pick up trash and spruce up...
Volunteers keeping Easthampton clean with 4th annual beautification project