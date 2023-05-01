Getting Answers: how to avoid car damage from road construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Attention all drivers – road work season is underway across the Bay State, and if you are not careful, you could damage your car.

One of the main problems is the protruding manhole covers in the road. If drivers hit them going fast enough, they could find themselves with mangled tires, damaged rims, and thousands of dollars worth of damages that will need repairs.

Road crews have been out in force this spring, getting started on necessary paving projects. However, your morning commute could turn into a day at the mechanic after driving over a manhole cover sticking a little too far out of the pavement.

Western Mass News spoke with service manager Mike Lapite at City Tire in Springfield, who told us that when the springtime comes around, construction zone damages are a common occurrence.

“Anything from ball joints and suspension, tires being blown out, bubbles in tires from impacts, tie rod, alignments being thrown off, and all kinds of stuff,” Lapite said.

He told us that all these issues could have drivers paying a pretty penny just from running over these small bumps in the road. He added that drivers’ total costs could be in the thousands.

“I’ve had many people come in, even within the past couple of weeks,” Lapite told us. “Anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage.”

Now, Lapite is telling drivers that when you are going through a construction zone, take it slow. The last thing you want is to spend your day and a couple hundred bucks on your car in the shop, so navigate carefully.

“Cautiously as possible,” he said. “I know there’s plenty of signage out to avoid anything if possible. Just pay attention and avoid anything at all costs if you can.”

Lapite added that if you hit a bump and your car does not feel like it is driving correctly, bring it to your local mechanic to fix anything before it leads to further damage.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.