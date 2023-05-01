Getting Answers: road conditions on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after motorists in West Springfield have been complaining about the poor road conditions on Memorial Avenue.

“The conditions of the road aren’t that great. We see a lot of people obviously swerving and stopping,” said Terry O’Connor of Holyoke.

One driver told Western Mass News what he saw on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on the way to the grocery store and another viewer reached out to Western Mass News to share her driving nightmare on Memorial Avenue. She said, in part:

“I just recently had to put a set of 4 new tires on my Jeep, along with having an alignment, after having multiple flats due to potholes and nails in my tires due to the awful drive on Memorial daily…The road is terrible to drive on, full of various potholes, uneven pavement, and much more. It only gets worse.”

Western Mass News took these concerns to West Springfield town leaders. First, the West Springfield Public Works Department told us that any repairs to Memorial Avenue are handled by MassDOT. Meanwhile, West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News that a plan to get Memorial Avenue paved is on the books and scheduled to start in the coming months.

“We did a patch on it back probably in 2014-2015 when we first started the design process of this. The new reconstruction has been in the works for closing in on 10 years now,” Reichelt added.

Reichelt said the project that was bid out by the MassDOT was won by Ludlow Construction. We reached out to MassDOT for project details and they told us in a statement, in part:

“The work under this contract, beginning east of the Colony Road intersection with Memorial Avenue and ending west of the Route 5/Memorial Avenue rotary, consists of various improvements including, pavement milling and paving, sidewalks, pedestrian, bus, and bike lane improvements, traffic control management, and other features...The currently scheduled completion date is March 21, 2027, and the contract bid amount was approximately $27 million.”

