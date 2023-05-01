High-capacity ghost gun seized during Carew St. traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns during a traffic stop on Carew Street Saturday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Noah Torres on the 700 block of Carew Street after detectives noticed two guns sitting on Torres’ lap while conducting the stop.

One of the firearms was a large-capacity ghost gun. An additional 30-round magazine was located in the car, along with six bags of heroin.

Torres has been charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device, and several other charges.

