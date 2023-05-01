High-capacity ghost gun seized during Carew St. traffic stop in Springfield

Guns seized during Carew St. traffic stop in Springfield 050123
Guns seized during Carew St. traffic stop in Springfield 050123(Springfield Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns during a traffic stop on Carew Street Saturday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Noah Torres on the 700 block of Carew Street after detectives noticed two guns sitting on Torres’ lap while conducting the stop.

One of the firearms was a large-capacity ghost gun. An additional 30-round magazine was located in the car, along with six bags of heroin.

Torres has been charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device, and several other charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.
Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning...
1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer

Latest News

A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in...
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers part of I-84 in Sturbridge
COVID vax bottle
School vaccine mandates lifted ahead of the end of national COVID emergency
Western Mass News is getting answers after motorists in West Springfield have been complaining...
Getting Answers: road conditions on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Vape detectors installed at two Easthampton schools