High-capacity ghost gun seized during Carew St. traffic stop in Springfield
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns during a traffic stop on Carew Street Saturday night.
Police arrested 18-year-old Noah Torres on the 700 block of Carew Street after detectives noticed two guns sitting on Torres’ lap while conducting the stop.
One of the firearms was a large-capacity ghost gun. An additional 30-round magazine was located in the car, along with six bags of heroin.
Torres has been charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device, and several other charges.
