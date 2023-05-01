Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

