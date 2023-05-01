Local business advises extra safety precautions during rainy weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The mix of heavy rain and gusts of wind could make for a more difficult commute. A local towing company advises residents to take extra caution if stepping behind the wheel.

A gloomy Sunday for parts of western Mass., our first alert meteorologists confirmed the rain has been heavier at times, which could lead to minor street flooding.

“We do see an added amount of flat tires during heavy rainstorms because people hit objects in the road that they can’t see,” said Gonneville.

Stephen Gonneville, the general manager at Interstate Towing said business picks up during the rainy weather and has advice for drivers.

“Watch out for the standing water, try to avoid the potholes, as best as possible without causing any damage or risk of getting onto another accident,” said Gonneville. “Pay attention to the road not your cellphones and slow down.”

A wind advisory was also issued for Berkshire County. National grid officials told Western Mass News they’ve been watching the forecast, and have crews on standby, because wind brings chance for power outages.

They also want to remind people to never touch downed powerlines, always assume they are live electric wires and report them immediately to the national grid or local first responders.

Keep bottled water and canned food handy; they say power problems could sometimes impact public water supply systems or disable water pumps

If you use a generator during a power outage, be sure to operate it outdoors.

Western Mass News took a look at the National Grid Outage map and saw minimal outages in western Mass. On Sunday evening. But there are more towards eastern Mass. that include the Boston area and Cape Cod.

