MSPCA looking for ‘perfect retirement home’ for elderly mini pony

(WGGB/WSHM) – The MSPCA is looking for a “perfect turnement home” for an elderly miniature pony that is in their care.

The agency said that Marty, a 30-year-old miniature pony, was surrendered in late December by his owner who was not able to meet the geriatric care Marty needed. When he arrived at Nevins Farm in Methuen in late December, Marty was underweight and suffering from dental problems that made it difficult to eat.

Now, Marty has fixed teeth, is on a proper diet, and has been nursed back to health, which has helped him gain over 50 pounds.

The MSPCA explained that Marty has Cushing’s Disease, which they said is common for older horses and can be managed with medication, and will need to be on a soaked diet. They added that Marty is easy going, can also be sassy at times, and usually enjoys people, but will walk away when he needs a break.

“We’re looking for an adopter who has experience with horses and will be able to make sure Marty stays healthy and strong,” said Nevins Farm Assistant Manager of Equine and Farm Animals Rachel Navarro in a statement.

Those interested in adopting Marty can apply here.

