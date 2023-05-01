Police investigating weekend shooting on Chapel Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Chapel Street around 2:35 a.m. Sunday for ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived on-scene, they found an adult male gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.