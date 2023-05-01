Residents react to bear sighting in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was quite the sight in Northampton over the weekend when a black bear was seen hanging out in a tree in the heart of the city.

“I thought it was pretty hilarious. I couldn’t believe what I saw until I had to look a little closer,” said Rick Paiva of Northampton.

Paiva and several others were just going about their business on Sunday when they saw an unusual and grizzly discovery in the center of the city. A black bear, later identified as a three- to four-year-old male, was roaming around the area late Sunday morning before climbing a tree located near the intersection of Main and King Streets. J.D. Johnson also saw the animal and told Western Mass News that he has never seen anything like this in his life.

“I was walking down the street seeing everybody gathering right here. I look up and it’s just sitting there in the tree chilling. It was crazy…It’s the Pioneer Valley, so you hear of (bear sightings). They mention that you might run into something like that, but I would have never thought I would experience it for myself,” Johnson added.

Everyone did remain calm while the bear was up in that tree and was thankful that the proper authorities arrived to take care of the situation before anyone, including the bear, got hurt.

Northampton Police posted on Facebook that the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded and eventually used a tranquilizer dart to get the bear out of the tree as it showed no signs of leaving. According to MassWildlife, the bear was also seen this past Tuesday in Northampton, closer to the Hadley area. As of Monday, we’re told the bear is back in a natural area, but Johnson has this advice for himself and others should this bear or others make an appearance.

“Alert your local authorities and animal control. I don’t care how experienced you are. Don’t try to approach it,” Johnson said.

The bear was recently given ear tags, so if it wandered back into town, MassWildlife and Mass. Environmental Police would be notified.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.