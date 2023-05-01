School vaccine mandates lifted ahead of the end of national COVID emergency

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst is rolling back to pre-COVID times as the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff has now been lifted.

School officials told Western Mass News that, while they acknowledge the presence of the coronavirus, the pandemic is in a different place.

At the end of April, the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee voted quickly and unanimously to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff. That mandate was first put in place in 2021.

The school district’s nurse manager and the towns public health director said, quote:

“COVID vaccine requirement(s) for staff were instituted during a pandemic phase where the goal was to interrupt transmission on a popular level… We are now past this point.”

“They still strongly recommend they stay maintained, up-to-date on our vaccination status for COVID-19, but given where we are in the pandemic, they feel that the time is right to shift dynamic to recommendation,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris.

Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Morris, who said that the policy scale back was based on a few backend recommendations consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has left COVID protocols up to individual districts to decide, but they told Western Mass News that they will continue to offer clinics for staff that choose to continue receiving vaccinations.

“I know our many, many staff members have continued to maintain an updated vaccination status, and we try to facilitate that to be for those who are interested,” Dr. Morris said.

With the Bay State and the country’s COVID-19 emergency ending on May 11th, we checked in with other school districts to see what they are doing. In Northampton, the superintendent told Western Mass News:

“We are following DESE guidelines and any policies will be reviewed by our school committee.”

In Springfield, district spokesperson Azell Cavaan said that, while vaccinations were not a requirement for students or employees:

“…the district routinely encouraged vaccination and even hosted dozens of vaccination clinics throughout the district.”

On the collegiate level, UMass Amherst will no longer require faculty, staff, and students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination starting July 1st.

Dr. Morris noted that the vaccine mandate in the town of Amherst is still in place for students over the age of 16, but health officials are expected to reevaluate that soon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.