Second Easthampton school committee member resigns as search for new superintendent continues

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second Easthampton school committee member has now resigned in the midst of a superintendent search controversy.

“For both Shannon Dunham and Laurie Garcia, they brought very different perspectives to the committee…sorry to see them both resign. Shannon stepped away more for health reasons as she said and Laurie was dissatisfied with the process,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

LaChapelle spoke with Western Mass News after a second school committee member resigned from their position following a dramatic string of events involving the district’s search for a new superintendent.

“It’s their choice to stay or to go. Obviously, starting a process like the superintendent search and keeping the body together would be preferable, but everybody makes their own decisions,” LaChapelle noted.

Garcia wrote in a statement, in part: “After deep consideration, it is with utmost regret to inform you of my resignation, effective immediately. I can no longer work with a committee that has proven to act in ways that are detrimental to our school district and community at large.”

The statement came after Garcia spoke with Western Mass News two weeks ago expressing her hopes to keep the committee united after weeks of community-wide outrage about how the committee handled the superintendent search.

The initial candidate offered the job, Dr. Vito Perrone, told us his offer was rescinded last month because he referred to the Easthampton school committee chairperson and executive assistant as “ladies” in an e-mail about his contract requests, which he was told was taken as a microaggression. LaChapelle said plans are in the works to fill the now two vacant spots on the school committee.

“The city council will go forward with the plan by charter to replace. It’s a joint conference and President Gomez will be putting that out,” LaChapelle explained.

The school committee decided last week that they are now in search for an interim superintendent and ongoing discussions will convene on Monday night.

“I’m hoping that this next process around and interim is a reset for the committee, but also members of the public, but most importantly the students,” LaChapelle added.

