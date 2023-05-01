Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for child exploitation and child pornography charges.

According to U.S Attorney Rachel Rollins, 42-year-old Bairon Ubeda of Springfield was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents said that Ubeda, “employed, used, persuaded, induced and coerced a three-year-old minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography” from December 2018 through February 2019.

Officials said that the charge for the sexual exploitation of a child has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison with at least 5 years of supervised release. The receipt of child pornography has a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, plus years of supervised release. Possession of child pornography has up to a 20 year prison sentence with up to 5 years of supervised release. Each of the three charges also includes a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Rollins said that this case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 that fights the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.
Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning...
1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield.
Town by Town: food bank road show, mother-daughter self-defense clinic, and Law Day
School officials told Western Mass News that, while they acknowledge the presence of the...
School vaccine mandates lifted ahead of the end of national COVID emergency
Attention all drivers – road work season is underway across the Bay State, and if you are not...
Getting Answers: how to avoid car damage from road construction
A second Easthampton school committee member has now resigned in the midst of a superintendent...
Second Easthampton school committee member resigns as search for new superintendent continues