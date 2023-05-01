Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for child exploitation and child pornography charges.

According to U.S Attorney Rachel Rollins, 42-year-old Bairon Ubeda of Springfield was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents said that Ubeda, “employed, used, persuaded, induced and coerced a three-year-old minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography” from December 2018 through February 2019.

Officials said that the charge for the sexual exploitation of a child has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison with at least 5 years of supervised release. The receipt of child pornography has a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, plus years of supervised release. Possession of child pornography has up to a 20 year prison sentence with up to 5 years of supervised release. Each of the three charges also includes a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Rollins said that this case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 that fights the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.