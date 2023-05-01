Town by Town: food bank road show, mother-daughter self-defense clinic, and Law Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield.

The Merrimack Valley, Western Massachusetts, and the Greater Boston Food Banks took a road trip Monday to a Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program vendor, McKinstry Farms in Chicopee.

Monday’s journey was designed to highlight the importance of MEFAP to local farms, food production companies, and emergency food distributors.

The program provides food for thousands of families in the Bay State.

Over in Longmeadow, a mother-daughter self-defense clinic is scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Longmeadow Shops.

Instructor Caroline Degon will teach how to neutralize common attacks through Brazilian jiu-jitsu self-defense techniques.

The class is free, but space is limited.

If you are interested, you can register on Fleet Feet Longmeadow’s website.

The clinic is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

In Springfield, the Hampden County Bar Association celebrated Law Day on Monday.

This year’s event at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse was themed “Cornerstones of Democracy”.

Awards were given out to Hampden County Lawyers for Justice President Attorney Christopher Todd and Community Legal Aid’s Pro Bono Coordinator Carmen Gonzalez for their contributions to the Hampden County legal community.

A portrait of retired Springfield District Court First Justice, Honorable John Payne Jr., was also unveiled.

