Vape detectors installed at two Easthampton schools

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton has introduced a novel tool to stop students from vaping in the bathrooms: vape detectors. The sensors have been installed in the city’s high school and middle school.

“The school system, and really our community in general, is facing a large uptick in young folks using vapes,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

LaChapelle told Western Mass News that vape detectors have been recently installed in the high school bathrooms and locker rooms, as well as in all eighth-grade bathrooms at the middle school.

“We’ve had difficulty I don’t want to say combating, but education getting out there and the vape detectors is another tool in the toolbox. It brings awareness among the student population that there is a detector in bathrooms in particular. It allows kids, who aren’t using vapes, just a little more clarity about using a bathroom not having to be around a lot of vaping. That’s mostly where it happens,” LaChapelle added.

As to how it works, according to Easthampton High School Principal Bill Evans, when a detector is triggered, a text message and email are sent to school administrators and do not make a noise when they are triggered. The detectors then provide administrators with the exact location, time, and type of substance that is being used. Dr. Ian Goodman, the interim chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Baystate Medical Center, addressed the potential dangers of vaping.

“Common vaping products sometimes have up to the amount of nicotine that a full 20 pack of cigarettes would have,” Goodman said.

He said the act of vaping can have developmental effects on the brain, especially for teens whose brains are not fully developed until the age 25.

“It is a way of addicting people, which is originally marketed as a way of getting people off of nicotine addiction, but it’s actually become one of the most common ways of getting people hooked on nicotine and hooked on tobacco, which will lead to people cigarette smoking later in life and then lung cancer later in life from there,” Goodman explained.

Meanwhile, LaChapelle told us the vape detectors have been triggered since they were first installed, but she hopes the sensors will be used as a deterrent for students in the future.

“The vape detectors have definitely gone off and there has been some discipline around using, but we feel that’s going to be rare going forward,” LaChapelle noted.

As for what that discipline includes, LaChapelle said students will typically face an in-school or out-of-school suspension.

