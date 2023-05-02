1 person dead following shooting on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a gun call and a report of shots fired from within an apartment building on the 200 block of Union Street around 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on-scene and found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective unit at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

