5 displaced after house fire on Berkshire St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday night, crews responded to a house fire on Berkshire Street.

It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.

All residents were able to make it out safely. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

