Chicopee officials concerned after kids disguise BB guns as AR-style weapons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of juveniles was seen carrying guns in Chicopee on Monday. However, as it turns out, they were BB guns made to look like real firearms, which has police and city officials concerned.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon at Lincoln Grove Park.

Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee City Councilor Bob Zygarowski, who told us that the kids who had these non-lethal guns could have found themselves in a more dangerous situation.

Chicopee Police took to Facebook Monday night to alert the community about a gun call involving juveniles at Lincoln Grove Park. The post said, in part:

“As officers arrived on scene, they observed a group of juveniles place a backpack on the ground and walk away. A pistol was observed sticking out of the bag and the juveniles were detained while officers investigated further. Also, located inside the backpack was an AR-style rifle. Both of these weapons were determined to be BB guns.”

However, if you take a closer look at the photo posted by Chicopee Police, you can see that the kids concealed the orange tips on the BB guns to make them look real.

Councilor Zygarowski told Western Mass News that when he first saw the post, he could not tell the difference between these BB guns and real firearms.

“When you look at the pictures of this gun, what it looks like, that looks like a real gun,” he said. “How would somebody know, unless it was a trained police officer or somebody? Who knows.”

Councilor Zygarowski added that this situation could have turned deadly.

“What if they pointed that gun at somebody? What if they pointed it at the police officers?” he asked. “The police officer would’ve been within his right to say, ‘put that weapon down,’ and what if he didn’t? These kids could’ve been shot.”

Councilor Zygarowski gave credit to the Chicopee Police officers for handling the situation without anyone getting hurt.

“Thank God this didn’t happen and the officers did their job,” he said. ”They got their guns, they got the kids’ names.”

No further information about this case has been released at this time.

