Cool, Occasional Showers Again Wednesday

Unsettled weather pattern continues
By Janna Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An interesting weather day across southern New England as an upper-level low continues to bring occasional showers, isolated downpours-some with small hail and even a thunderstorm here and there. Breaks of sun have also been seen, which could set up some nice rainbow sightings before sunset. Temperatures have been cool too with highs only reaching the lower 50s for most.

Most showers diminish by sunset tonight, but one or two may linger. Most of the night will be dry and quiet with lows dipping into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with an occasional break of sun. Temperatures return to the mid-50s with a southerly breeze and isolated to scattered showers are more likely in the afternoon than the morning. Showers and drizzle likely continue Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a weak surface low develops to our south.

The upper low will continue moving to our south and east Thursday, which should give us more dry weather than wet. Temperatures will be cool though thanks to a wind shift to the northeast. A few showers remain possible Thursday afternoon and an isolated shower may pop up again Friday afternoon as the low finally exits.

A pattern shift on tap this weekend and our weather becomes more “May-like”. A drier, warmer stretch begins Saturday with scattered clouds and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Sunshine should be more abundant Sunday and Monday thanks to high pressure and afternoon highs should reach 70s both days after cool mornings. We stay warm next week, but turn more unsettled Wednesday to Friday with some late-day shower and thunderstorm chances.

