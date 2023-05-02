Crews working to repair gas leak in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are working to stop and repair a gas leak in Northampton.

Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said that a gas main was hit in the area of 12 Winter Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. He added that gas service was shut off to the area and the area was made safe around 9:20 a.m.

Nine customers are currently gas service and “our crews will continue working as quickly as safely possible to assess and make any needed repairs,” Hinkle added.

Prospect Street, in the area of the leak, is currently closed to traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

