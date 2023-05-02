Easthampton School Committee begins search for interim superintendent with 2 less members

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton School Committee members met Monday night to come up with a plan for what’s next in their superintendent search.

Two school committee members have stepped down and two superintendent job offers have fallen through, all in recent weeks. Now, the committee is looking for a fresh start in their search.

“I think it’ll be good to start this process fresher sooner rather than later,” one committee member said.

The group’s Monday night meeting launched their search for an interim superintendent, following the dramatic fallout with the committee’s first choice, Dr. Vito Perrone.

The committee voted last week to hire a one-year interim superintendent with the option to offer that candidate an additional year.

“I am going to call all the candidates. I’m going to get the contact numbers from Liz. I am going to ask them if they would be willing to interview and will they send us their resume,” said Easthampton School Committee Chair Cynthia Kwiecinski.

They also agreed on basic parameters for the search, including:

Site visits with candidates’ participation

Meet and greets with school officials

Discussion over how long interviews will last

However, this search will continue without two committee members. Shannon Dunham and Laurie Garcia have both stepped down from the school committee in the last few weeks. Garcia issued a statement, saying:

“After deep consideration, it is with utmost regret to inform you of my resignation, effective immediately. I can no longer work with a committee that has proven to act in ways that are detrimental to our school district and community at large.”

This announcement came two weeks after Garcia told Western Mass News that she was hoping the committee could stay united amidst the controversy.

After much discussion on how to move forward and possible timelines for interviews, Kwiecinski expressed her thoughts on where the committee stands.

“I think we have a great start. I will start making those phone calls,” she said. “We will publish who’s coming and on what day when we know.”

Candidates will have until Friday, May 5th to submit their resumes to the committee, at which point they will review those materials during their next session, which is set to take place on Monday, May 8th.

